Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

John Legere leaves T-Mobile's board of directors a few weeks early

Why wait?
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR T-MOBILE - Un-carrier President Mike Sievert and CEO John Legere answer caller questions during the announcement of the future New T-Mobile's Un-carrier Moves on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in New York. The Un-carrier unveiled three new initiatives for the proposed combination of T-Mobile and Sprint including the Connecting Heroes Initiative, a 10-year commitment to providing free unlimited talk, text and smartphone data for public and non-profit U.S. state and local law enforcement, fire and EMS agencies. (Brian Ach/AP Images for T-Mobile)
ASSOCIATED PRESS

Now that the T-Mobile / Sprint merger is over, former T-Mobile CEO John Leger is making his exit complete a little earlier than expected. Last fall Legere announced he’d stick around as CEO through the end of April, but abdicated the role to Mike Sievert as soon as the merger went through, while saying he’d remain on the board until the annual meeting in June.

The Verge and Bloomberg point out an 8-K filing with the SEC noting the change. In it, both parties insist that there’s nothing untoward about the accelerated separation, stating that it’s “to pursue other options.” As the T-Mobile deal neared its end Legere’s name has come up for several other executive positions, but for now he exits saying “It has been a privilege and honor to have led T-Mobile as CEO for the past seven and a half years and served on the Board of Directors. And although I will be leaving the Board just a few weeks earlier than planned, be assured that I remain T-Mobile’s #1 fan.”

In this article: T-Mobile, merger, John Legere, news, gear
