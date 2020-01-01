Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

Jon Stewart's next TV show is coming to Apple TV+

Hour-long episodes will see the comedian dissect a single topic.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
49m ago
Comments
38 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

U.S. President Barack Obama makes an appearance on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart in New York July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

Whatever the outcome of the November 3rd presidential election, Jon Stewart will be there to give his take on the politics of the day thanks to a new deal the comedian has signed with Apple. The Hollywood Reporter reports Stewart will host a new series for Apple TV+ that will see him touch on current affairs with dedicated hour-long episodes that focus on a single topic.

The new series doesn’t have a title yet, nor has Apple shared an exact release date — but it will reportedly premiere sometime next year. Moreover, in a departure from The Daily Show, new episodes won’t come out on a nightly or weekly schedule. Another unknown is how much content Stewart will produce for Apple. The company said it has a multi-year deal with the comedian, but didn’t mention how many episodes each season of the series will include.

One interesting tidbit is that Apple will release a companion podcast alongside the series — though we don’t know whether Stewart will host it. At the start of January, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said this was something the company was working on as a way to promote Apple TV+. Another notable bit of information is the involvement of former HBO boss Richard Plepler. The show could also be the first of several projects Stewart ends up creating for the service, with the company signing a first-look deal with his production house.

Signing Stewart to a deal could help Apple secure the popularity of TV+. Not only was The Daily Show immensely popular during his run as host, but Stewart also helped cement the careers of several of his collaborators, including Stephen Colbert.

In this article: Jon Stewart, av, Apple TV, Apple TV Plus, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
38 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

T-Mobile’s TVision is a cable-cutting package for its mobile customers

T-Mobile’s TVision is a cable-cutting package for its mobile customers

View
This is Harley-Davidson's first electric bicycle

This is Harley-Davidson's first electric bicycle

View
Researchers 3D-printed a cell-sized tugboat

Researchers 3D-printed a cell-sized tugboat

View
PlayStation 5 first look: At home with Sony’s new console

PlayStation 5 first look: At home with Sony’s new console

View
'Cyberpunk 2077' is delayed again, this time to December 10th

'Cyberpunk 2077' is delayed again, this time to December 10th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr