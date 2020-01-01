Jon Stewart's next TV show is coming to Apple TV+

Whatever the outcome of the November 3rd presidential election, Jon Stewart will be there to give his take on the politics of the day thanks to a new deal the comedian has signed with Apple. The Hollywood Reporter reports Stewart will host a new series for Apple TV+ that will see him touch on current affairs with dedicated hour-long episodes that focus on a single topic.

The new series doesn’t have a title yet, nor has Apple shared an exact release date — but it will reportedly premiere sometime next year. Moreover, in a departure from The Daily Show, new episodes won’t come out on a nightly or weekly schedule. Another unknown is how much content Stewart will produce for Apple. The company said it has a multi-year deal with the comedian, but didn’t mention how many episodes each season of the series will include.