Judge dismisses Amazon's legal challenge to JEDI after contract cancelation

After nearly two years, Amazon’s highly public legal feud with the US government over the Pentagon’s decision to award Microsoft a $10 billion cloud contract in 2019 is over. According to Reuters , a federal judge dismissed the challenge on Friday with no objection from the company. The dismissal follows Tuesday’s announcement that the Department of Defense had canceled JEDI , the program at the center of the legal battle, to pursue a new multi-vendor project that would see both Amazon and Microsoft awarded contracts.

"We understand and agree with the DoD’s decision,” an Amazon spokesperson told Engadget after the announcement. “Unfortunately, the contract award was not based on the merits of the proposals and instead was the result of outside influence that has no place in government procurement."