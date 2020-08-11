Judge dismisses Genius lawsuit against Google over 'stolen' lyrics

Last year, Genius made headlines when it used a "watermark" made up of alternating styles of apostrophes that spelled out "red handed" in Morse code to highlight what it said was Google scraping its annotated lyrics. While the move was clever, it hasn't paid off.

On Tuesday, a federal court dismissed the lawsuit Genius had launched against the search giant when it shared the evidence it collected. While the judge who presided over the case said Genius' concerns about data scraping were legitimate, he ultimately didn't agree with the company's argument that Google's actions constituted copyright infringement. According to The Hollywood Reporter, at the center of the case was whether Genius owned the copyright to the song lyrics on its website. In Judge Margo Brodie's view, adding elements like annotations to lyrics did not give Genius ownership over them. Those rights ultimately belong to the musicians who wrote the songs in the first place, he said.