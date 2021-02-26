Pixar-like PS4, PS5 and PC game 'Kena: Bridge of Spirits' lands in August

A comment from YouTube user Midoriya on the recent trailer for Kena: Bridge of Spirits sums the whole thing up perfectly: "Bruh this game looks like a whole Pixar movie."

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a narrative-driven action-adventure game from Ember Lab, a studio with a 10-year history as an animation and digital content factory. It's created ads and shorts for brands including Coca-Cola, Hisense and Major League Baseball, and Ember's visual chops are on full display in the latest trailer for Kena, which debuted during today's PlayStation State of Play stream.

The trailer shows off some story beats, the adorable collectible Rot characters, and some of the dangers Kena will face in her journey to save her village as a Spirit Guide.

Kena is due to hit PlayStation 4, PS5 and PC via the Epic Games Store on August 24th, and pre-orders are open now. There's a standard version for $40, or a Digital Deluxe edition that includes the digital soundtrack and in-game accessories for $50.