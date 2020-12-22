KFC made a bucket-shaped gaming PC that warms chicken

“KFC and Cooler Master have unveiled a bucket-shaped gaming PC that also warms chicken,” is a sentence I never expected to write in my tech journalism career. I should have seen it coming, however, after KFC launched a Twitter marketing stunt for a “KFConsole” gaming PC earlier this year, along with the fact that it’s still 2020.
To be clear, this is mostly a Cooler Master PC with the KFC name slapped on the side. It does appear to be an original design, though, as there’s no other similar Cooler Master NUC case currently available on the company’s website. It features a black and red finish, but it seems like a wasted opportunity that it isn’t more tapered at the bottom like a real KFC bucket.