Kia's electric SUV concept includes a sprawling 27-inch display

Hyundai's LA Auto Show concepts include more than just a lounge on wheels. As Autoblog notes, the company's Kia badge has unveiled the Concept EV9 as a peek at the possible "next model" in its electric vehicle lineup. The angular design language is a centerpiece, but the real highlight may be technology that, in some cases, eclipses the EV6. For one, the cockpit is dominated by a single 27-inch display that covers both driver and passenger needs — it's not as huge as the Hyperscreen in the Mercedes EQS, but it's more expansive than the EV6's dual 12-inch panels.

You can also expect solid performance with up to 300 miles of range and 350kW charging that brings the Concept EV9 from a 10 percent charge to 80 percent in 30 minutes. The Concept EV9 won't outlast a Tesla Model Y, then, but it might deliver shorter pit stops.

Kia

There are some obvious concept car touches. Apart from the yoke-like wheel, the EV9 can turn into a social hub when it's stationary. A Pause mode turns the second row into a table and swings the front row to face the back, while Enjoy Mode pivots the third row and opens the tailgate for parties and marvelling at nature. You can also expect the obligatory eco-friendly materials like recycled fishnets (flooring), reused plastic bottles (seats) and a vegan leather interior.

Kia hasn't said how closely this might resemble a production EV9, although we wouldn't be surprised if the company cuts the rotating seats, yoke and giant 22-inch wheels (among other frills) for any real-world model. The biggest question may be price. Kia sold its First Edition EV6 for $58,500, but that was a limited, maxed-out version. We'd expect Kia to offer more aggressive prices if there is a shipping EV9, although the road-ready machine could easily cost more than the Niro EV.