Kia shows off the EV6, the first vehicle based on its new electric platform

Kia has given us a shadowy look at its soon-to-be-launched electric vehicle, the EV6, which is the automaker's first model based on the E-GMP platform. The company has published a few teaser photos of the model, and as Autoblog notes, they show the silhouette of a four-door crossover with curved lines and stylized LED lights. Kia first teased the EV6 back in January, when it revealed its plans to ship seven electric vehicles by 2027 and when it officially dropped "Motors" from its name as part of its efforts to become a company that creates "sustainable mobility options."

The automaker shares the E-GMP platform with its part-owner, the Hyundai Motor Group. Thus far, all their EVs had been adapter from existing platforms, but the E-GMP will allow them to build their own electric models from the ground up. Vehicles built on the E-GMP will be capable of charging at either 400V or 800V. They will have a range of about 500 kilometers (310 miles) and be able to charge "80 percent in just 18 minutes" with the ability to add 100 km (62 miles) of driving range within just five minutes of being plugged in. Also, they'll have bidirectional charging capability, allowing them to draw power from the grid or empty their batteries' power back to the grid during peak usage hours. Hyundai's recently launched Ioniq 5 is also based on the E-GMP and, with the EV6, is one of the 23 upcoming models that will be built on top of the platform.

In addition to teasing the EV6, Kia has also revealed its new naming scheme for electric vehicles. Going forward, all the automaker's fully electric models will start with the prefix "EV" followed by a number that corresponds to the car's position in the lineup. Autoblog says Kia will launch the EV6 on March 15th, so you won't have to wait that long to see what the car actually looks like.