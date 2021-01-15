Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Kia

Kia teases several of its upcoming electric vehicles

It plans to release seven EVs by 2027.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
15m ago
Kia electric vehicle tease
Kia

Kia has offered a sneak peek at its upcoming electric vehicles. It teased nine EVs, including cars and commercial vehicles, but they were all shrouded in shadow. The automaker plans to ship seven EVs by 2027 and it will provide a proper look at the first of them within the next few months.

Kia EV tease
Kia

That EV will have a "crossover-inspired design," according to Kia. The automaker claims the car will have a range of over 500 kilometers and offer a sub-20-minute charging time. The vehicle will use the E-GMP platform, which supports 800-volt fast charging. Hyundai (along with its Genesis and Ioniq divisions) is also using the platform for EVs.

Kia gave a brief look at the EVs during a presentation about its rebranding. It has dropped "Motors" from its corporate name, so it's formally now just Kia. The company also underscored its commitment to creating “sustainable mobility options,” a vision that includes the use of recyclable materials and renewable energy.

