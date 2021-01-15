Kia teases several of its upcoming electric vehicles

Kia has offered a sneak peek at its upcoming electric vehicles. It teased nine EVs, including cars and commercial vehicles, but they were all shrouded in shadow. The automaker plans to ship seven EVs by 2027 and it will provide a proper look at the first of them within the next few months.

That EV will have a "crossover-inspired design," according to Kia. The automaker claims the car will have a range of over 500 kilometers and offer a sub-20-minute charging time. The vehicle will use the E-GMP platform, which supports 800-volt fast charging. Hyundai (along with its Genesis and Ioniq divisions) is also using the platform for EVs.