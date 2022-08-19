Kia officially unveils its 576-HP EV6 GT at Monterey Car Week

It was good times for the Ford Mach-E GT atop the e-muscle car heap . Those halcyon days of performance dominance will soon be coming to an end when Hyundai unleashes its EV6 GT performance crossover on North America. With 576 horses under the hood and a 0-60 of 3.4 seconds, not even a Huracan Evo can beat it off the line.

Hyundai Motor Group

The new EV6 GT is not to be confused with the existing EV6 GT-Line , though it’s easy to do. From the outside they’re largely similar — save for the neon accents and 21-inch rims — but like story morals, puff pastries and spider egg sacs, it’s what’s on the inside that really matters. Where the GT-Line AWD offered a not-insignificant 320 HP (446 lb ft torque) from its 165kW front and 74kW rear electric motors, the GT AWD goes two steps further, slamming a 160kW motor onto the front axle and a massive 270 kW motor on the rear to output 576 HP and 546 lb ft of torque.

It does a 0-60 in 3.4 seconds with a top speed of 161 MPH — that’s a tenth of a second faster than the Mach-E GT Performance edition with 96 more horsepower to use. That said, the Mustang does offer more torque (600 lb ft to the EV6’s 546) and a much longer driving range, 270 miles on a full Mach-E charge vs just 206 miles for the EV6 GT.

Hyundai Motor Group

Like the rest of the EV6 lineup, the GT will benefit from Hyundai Group’s 800V electrical architecture enabling rapid charging to the tune of 70 percent battery capacity in 18 minutes at 350 kW. Exclusive to the GT, however, are three new drive modes: GT Drive, My Drive and (squeeeee) Drift Mode.

GT Drive “optimizes the performance of the EV6 GT’s motors, braking, steering, suspension, e-LSD, and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) systems into their most dynamic settings,” per a Friday release. “Drivers can also create custom-tailored settings to suit individual driving preferences using My Drive Mode.” The real fun begins with Drift Mode, which pushes a majority of the power to the rear wheels for a fully electrified hooning experience.

Hyundai Motor Group

There’s no word on pricing yet but it’s pretty safe to assume that it’ll be north of the GT-Line AWD’s $56,400 MSRP (maybe even more than the $62,000 Mach-E GT). We'll find out when the EV6 goes on sale in Q4 2022.