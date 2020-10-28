The first Alexa-connected toy kitchen goes on sale for $300

After making its debut at Toy Fair 2020 earlier this year, KidKraft’s 2-in-1 Alexa Kitchen and Market is now available to buy. You can pre-order the $300 toy kitchen before it starts shipping out on November 9th.

We got a chance to check it out in February and came away charmed by what it had to offer. As far as kitchens go, this one is fully stocked. It comes with a fridge, sink, stovetop, oven and microwave, as well as plenty of utensils. There’s even a market component where your kid can buy additional ingredients to make a dish. Where Alexa comes into the picture is that the digital assistant can guide your child through making an imaginary dish. Along the way, it will tell jokes, mostly of the dad variety.