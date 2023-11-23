Killer Instinct is going free-to-play on Xbox and Steam

It's been 10 years since the Killer Instinct reboot debuted as an Xbox One exclusive, and soon you won't need to pay anything to try to nail a combo breaker. The third installment in the fighting game series is going free-to-play . This base version of the game will include one free weekly rotating fighter and access to the single-player, local and ranked modes. You'll be able to check it out on all platforms where Killer Instinct is available: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

Developer Iron Galaxy also revealed that players will be able to buy the Killer Instinct Anniversary Edition for $30. This will include every one of the 29 fighters, all premium content for the game, an XP booster, holiday accessories and more. The Anniversary Edition will replace the Definitive Edition on Xbox consoles and PC (i.e. through the Xbox app or Microsoft Store).

Of note, Iron Galaxy will drop some mature-rated content from the Anniversary Edition, namely an app that includes developer interviews and concept art, as well as access to the original two Killer Instinct games. However, folks who own a digital Definitive Edition copy will still be able to download said content after Iron Galaxy sends that version of the game riding into the sunset.

Meanwhile, owners of any version of Killer Instinct on Steam will get a free upgrade to the Anniversary Edition. As part of this shift, Iron Galaxy will stop selling individual fighters, so if you want access to the entire roster, you'll need to pony up for the Anniversary Edition — or play Killer Instinct through Game Pass , since it's a Microsoft-published game. That said, you'll still have access to everything you've previously bought.