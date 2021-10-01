The Kingdom Hearts trilogy is coming to Nintendo Switch

You'll need a decent internet connection as the games will stream from the cloud.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|10.05.21
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
October 5th, 2021
In this article: news, gaming, kingdom hearts iii, disney, kingdom hearts 4, square enix, kingdom hearts, nintendo switch, kingdom hearts 2.8, nintendo, cloud gaming, kingdom hearts 1.5
Kingdom Hearts III
Square Enix/Disney

The three main Kingdom Hearts games are coming to Nintendo Switch. You'll be able to play Kingdom Hearts - HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts III. They're all cloud streaming games on Switch, so you'll need a good internet connection to play them. The release dates and other details will be announced later.

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

The announcement was made during the last Super Smash Bros. Ultimate presentation. That game's director Masahiro Sakurai revealed that Sora from Kingdom Hearts is SSBU's final DLC fighter.

The first Kingdom Hearts title to land on Switch was the rhythm game Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory in 2020. The Square Enix series also arrived on PC earlier this year.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget