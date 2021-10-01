The Kingdom Hearts trilogy is coming to Nintendo Switch

The three main Kingdom Hearts games are coming to Nintendo Switch. You'll be able to play Kingdom Hearts - HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts III . They're all cloud streaming games on Switch, so you'll need a good internet connection to play them. The release dates and other details will be announced later.

The announcement was made during the last Super Smash Bros. Ultimate presentation . That game's director Masahiro Sakurai revealed that Sora from Kingdom Hearts is SSBU's final DLC fighter.