Korg teases Drumlogue, a hybrid analog / digital groovebox

Korg is teasing the next member of the ‘logue family, the Drumlogue. We don’t have all the details right now as it’s still under development, but we do know it will be a hybrid analog / digital groovebox. Judging from the short teaser video, that means some analog drum voices similar to the Volca Beats, as well as PCM and digital synthesis voice. It will also support the ‘logue SDK found on the Prologue, Minilogue XD and NTS-1 which will allow users to customize the instrument with third-party effects and synth voices. Plus you’ll be able to load custom samples.

It also sounds like it will have a digital effects section, similar to Korgs recent synths like the Modwave and Opsix. Though, it’s not clear what effects specifically are going to come built-in.