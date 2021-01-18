Korg reinvents a cult favorite with the Modwave wavetable synthesizer

In 1985 Korg released the DW-8000, an analog-digital hybrid synth that combined at the time cutting edge digital oscillators with analog filters. The Modwave is an all digital take on the DW, updated to fit in with the company’s modern lineup, including the Wavestate and Opsix, which focus heavily on knob-per-function controls and live performance.
The Modwave will ship with 200 built-in wavetables, each with 64 waveforms to morph between. Plus you can import custom wavetables in Serum or WaveEdit formats or layer wavetables with samples from the built-in library. That’s a ton of sonic potential, before you even start talking about the modulation and morphing options, the dozen modeled filters or 30-ish effects.