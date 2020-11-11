Korg's Opsix is an approachable, hands-on FM synth

It feels like FM synthesis is having something of a renaissance recently. It makes sense with the sounds of the ‘80s and ‘90s being increasingly in vogue. Elektron has the Digitone and launched the beginner friendly Model:Cyles earlier this year. And, of course, there’s the Volca FM. Now Korg has something at least approaching a flagship level FM machine in the Opsix. The $800 synth isn’t your average FM unit, though. It’s perhaps the most hands-on implementation of FM I’ve ever seen.
Where as the iconic DX-7 buried its synth engine under mounds of menus and put only a handful of controls on the front, the Opsix has six sliders for each of its six namesake operators, plus six tuning knobs for each, and six multi function encoders on the right. While the Digitone and Model:Cycles also put a decent amount of control at your fingertips, they also offer a much more stripped down version of FM.