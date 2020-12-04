Kratos coming to 'Fortnite' could be the first of several video game cameos

Now that Fortnite has launched Season 5 with characters from Disney’s The Mandalorian, it’s introducing a new skin from Sony’s universe of games. You can now play as Kratos from the God of War series, either as a single skin or in a bundle with a Mimir back bling — a Norse god you actually carry around on your back. Best of all, even though God of War is a PlayStation exclusive, you can use the Kratos skin on any platform.

As we mentioned before, Fortnite’s Jonesy is recruiting diverse characters to secure the Zero Point energy source, which explains the presence of the Mandalorian and now Kratos. According to a tweet from @FNBRLeaks, Halo’s Master Chief could arrive soon, too.