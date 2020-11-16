LAPD bans the use of Clearview's controversial facial recognition software

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has reportedly banned the use of third-party facial recognition services including the controversial Clearview AI. Buzzfeed News reports that the ban was enacted on November 13th after reporters showed officials evidence of LAPD officers using Clearview. In a statement, Deputy Police chief John McMahon is said to have told officers that they cannot use “third-party commercial facial recognition services” that use “non-criminal source images.”

Clearview AI is a notorious company famous for scraping images from social media and other platforms to create an enormous facial recognition database. When the social platforms learned about Clearview’s practices, they issued cease-and-desist letters banning them from doing so in future. Clearview AI CEO Hoan Ton-That disagreed, saying that his company had a first-amendment right to take social media data. The Peter Thiel-backed company has made several overtures to law enforcement agencies worldwide.