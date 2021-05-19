The 'Zelda: Skyward Sword' Switch remake locks a fast-travel feature behind an amiibo paywall

Alongside The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Nintendo will release a new $25 amiibo. Featuring Zelda and Loftwing, the toy figure will add a feature missing from the original game. Tap the amiibo on your Nintendo Switch, and Link can quickly take to the sky, even if you find yourself in the middle of a dungeon. The feature works anywhere on the surface of Hyrule, and you can activate it again to return to the spot where you initially tapped the amiibo to get airborne.

That's not something you could do in the 2011 original. Taking to Skyward Sword's aerial overworld required visiting specific points on the surface, and that's something players of the remaster will have to continue to do unless they purchase the figure. As you might imagine, most Zelda fans aren't too happy about that. They contend Nintendo should add the improved travel system free of charge — though some have also pointed out they're looking forward to seeing how the speedrunning community uses the figure. That said, an amiibo adding an exclusive feature to a Zelda game is nothing new. In Breath of the Wild, you can summon a Wolf Link companion with the amiibo Nintendo released for The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD.