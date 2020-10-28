Latest in Gear

Image credit: LEGO / Amazon

Lego’s Baby Yoda set is ready just in time for more ‘Mandalorian’

Both the set and the new season on Disney+ come out this Friday.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
15m ago
LEGO The Child Baby Yoda set
LEGO / Amazon
Disney has a big (yet little) star with Baby Yoda and with Friday’s release of the The Mandalorian season two, be prepared to see new memes of the cute character across social media. Fans of the show have yet another piece of Baby Yoda merch they can collect and it’s one that will probably be enticing to kids and parents alike. Lego's $80 The Child set is available for pre-order right now (it officially launches on Friday) and it lets you build a version of Baby Yoda from the ground up. If you choose to do so while you binge-watch the new season on Disney+, that’s up to you.

Like most Baby Yoda toys, Lego’s set is simple but adorable. The Child set is no where near as complicated as some other Star Wars sets, but it does include just over 1,000 bricks with which you build a roughly 7.5-inch high Baby Yoda replica. Lego lists the set as appropriate for kids age 10 and up, and while 1,000 bricks isn’t necessarily a ton in terms of Lego sets, it might be a good idea to make building Baby Yoda a family activity if you have young children.

In addition to the character figure, the set has you building an information sign that’s more for display purposes than anything else. It also includes the character’s favorite gear shift knob element and, of course, a Baby Yoda minifig. The knob element fits in the character’s hand once assembled and you can actually move its ears and adjust the mouth, too. It’s not quite as interactive as the animatronic Baby Yoda toy, but that’s a decent amount of motion for a Lego character set.

Ever since The Mandalorian debuted, there’s been no shortage of Baby Yoda merch. This Lego set and the animatronic toy are a couple of the latest, but there are also smaller Lego sets, plush toys, Funko Pop figurines, that odd Echo Dot stand and yes, even a “The Child” Chia pet. This new set would make a good gift for any Mandalorian fan and the added pieces like the minifig and the info sign make it even better for more serious Lego collectors (particularly those who like to keep their finished sets on display). It’s also a good option if you want a Baby Yoda-themed activity you can do with your kids this holiday season.

