What's on TV this week: 'The Mandalorian' is back

This week we finally get back to our Disney+ viewing with the Babysitting Baby Yoda adventure show. Beyond season two of The Mandalorian, there’s also the conclusion of the World Series to look forward to, while gamers can dive into the Double Fine suite of remastered LucasArts adventure games on Xbox.

Film fans can pick up a two-disc Criterion Collection edition of Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite, or a newly remastered release of The Last Starfighter. For gamers, Watch Dogs Legion brings Ubisoft’s franchise back for another run. Last but not least, Archer will wrap up season eleven on FXX, and it has been renewed for season twelve next year. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).