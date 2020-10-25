Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Disney

What's on TV this week: 'The Mandalorian' is back

Also new this week: 'Watch Dogs Legion,' 'Parasite' Criterion release and 'Archer' season finale.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
'The Mandalorian'
'The Mandalorian' Disney

This week we finally get back to our Disney+ viewing with the Babysitting Baby Yoda adventure show. Beyond season two of The Mandalorian, there’s also the conclusion of the World Series to look forward to, while gamers can dive into the Double Fine suite of remastered LucasArts adventure games on Xbox.

Film fans can pick up a two-disc Criterion Collection edition of Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite, or a newly remastered release of The Last Starfighter. For gamers, Watch Dogs Legion brings Ubisoft’s franchise back for another run. Last but not least, Archer will wrap up season eleven on FXX, and it has been renewed for season twelve next year. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

  • Parasite (Criterion)

  • The Last Starfighter (Remastered)

  • The Flintstones (Complete Series)

  • Star Wars Episode 1: Racer (Xbox One)

  • Watch Dogs Legion (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

  • Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continued (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

  • Ghostrunner (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

  • Grim Fandango Remastered (Xbox One)

  • Full Throttle Remastered (Xbox One)

  • Day of the Tentacle Remastered (Xbox One)

  • Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted (Xbox One)

  • Pacer (Xbox One, PS4)

  • Auto Chess (PS4 - 10/31)

Monday

  • Bears/Rams Monday Night Football, ESPN, 8:15 PM

  • Soulmates, AMC, 10 PM

  • We Are Who We Are, HBO, 10 PM

  • Weakest Link, NBC, 10 PM

Tuesday

  • Ghosts (S2), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Blood of Zeus (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Chico Bon Bon (S4), Netflix, 3 AM

  • MLB World Series Game 6: Rays vs. Dodgers, Fox, 8 PM

  • Finding Your Roots , PBS, 8 PM

  • The Price is Right at Night, CBS, 8 PM

  • The Voice, NBC, 8 PM

  • This is Us (season premiere), NBC, 9 PM

  • 2020 Hip Hop Awards, BET, 9 PM

  • The Soul of America, HBO, 9 PM

  • Let's Make a Deal Primetime, CBS, 9 PM

  • Next, Fox, 9 PM

  • Ellen's Game of Games, NBC, 9 PM

  • Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM

  • The FBI Declassified, CBS, 10 PM

  • Kal Penn Approves this Message (season finale), Freeform, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • Holidate, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Burning Ojai: Our Fire Story, HBO, 7 PM

  • MLB World Series Game 7: Rays vs. Dodgers (if necessary), Fox, 8 PM

  • The Amazing Race, CBS, 8 PM

  • The Wall (season finale), NBC, 8 PM

  • Devils, CW, 8 PM

  • Catfish, MTV, 8 PM

  • House of Payne, BET, 8 PM

  • The Masked Singer, Fox, 8 PM

  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

  • American Housewife (season premiere), ABC, 8:30 PM

  • Assisted Living, BET, 8:30 PM

  • The Amazing Race, CBS, 9 PM

  • Sistas, BET, 9 PM

  • I Can See Your Voice, Fox, 9 PM

  • Coroner, CW, 9 PM

  • Black-ish, ABC, 9:30 PM

  • Archer (season finale), FXX, 10 PM

  • Cari & Jemele: Stick to Sports, Vice, 10 PM

  • The Con, ABC, 10 PM

Thursday

  • Star Trek: Discovery, CBS All Access, 3 AM

  • You Animal!, Netflix, 3 AM

  • That Animal Rescue Show (S1), CBS All Access, 3 AM

  • Sesame Street: The Monster at the End of This Story, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Gangs of London, AMC+, 3 AM

  • Bruh, BET+, 3 AM

  • Superstore (season premiere), NBC, 8 PM

  • Supernatural, CW, 8 PM

  • Falcons/Panthers, Fox, 8:20 PM

  • Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy, CBS, 9 PM

  • Press Your Luck (season finale), ABC, 9 PM

  • The Outpost, CW, 9 PM

  • Bellator MMA Live, CBS SN, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • The Mandalorian (season premiere), Disney+, 3 AM

  • Rogue City, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Challenge (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Truth Seekers (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Somebody Feed Phil (S4), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom, Disney+, 3 AM

  • The Barrier, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Kaali Khuhi, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Tehran (season finale), Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • The Right Stuff, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Suburra: Blood on Rome (S3), Netflix, 3 AM

  • WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM

  • Citizen Bio, Showtime, 9 PM

  • Wilmore, Peacock, 9 PM

  • The Amber Ruffin Show, Peacock, 9 PM

  • Warrior, Cinemax, 10 PM

  • ELeague, TBS, 12 AM

Saturday

  • Start-Up, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Ohio State/Penn State college football, ABC, 7:30 PM

  • Eli Roth's History of Horror, AMC, 10 PM

  • Saturday Night Live: John Mulaney / The Strokes, NBC, 11:30 PM

Sunday

  • F1 Emirates GP, ESPN2, 7:05 AM

  • Pandora, CW, 8 PM

  • The Circus , Showtime, 8 PM

  • Top Gear, BBC America, 8 PM

  • Supermarket Sweep, ABC, 8 PM

  • The Christmas Aunt, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM

  • The Spanish Princess, Starz, 8 PM

  • Cowboys/Eagles, NBC, 8:20 PM

  • Bless the Harts, Fox, 8:30 PM

  • Fear the Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM

  • Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9 PM

  • The Good Lord Bird, Showtime, 9 PM

  • Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, ABC, 9 PM

  • Love Island, CBS, 9 PM

  • The Walking Dead: World Beyond, AMC, 10:14 PM

  • Card Sharks, ABC, 10 PM

  • Cobra, PBS, 10 PM

  • The Comedy Store (season finale), Showtime, 10 PM

  • Fargo, FX, 10 PM

  • Uncensored, TV One, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero (season finale), Showtime, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.

In this article: mustseehdtv, listings, The Mandalorian, news, entertainment
