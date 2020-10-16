Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Double Fine

LucasArts adventure classics join Xbox Game Pass on October 29th

'Day of the Tentacle, 'Full Throttle' and 'Grim Fandango' are coming to Xbox Game Pass.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
LucasArts Classics
Double Fine

A biker, insurance salesman and tentacle walk into a bar. That's not the start of a bad joke, but rather Microsoft’s latest pitch for why you should get Xbox Game Pass. Starting on October 29th, the remasters of classic LucasArts adventure games Full Throttle, Grim Fandango and Day of the Tentacle will make their way to the subscription gaming service. Provided you pay for Game Pass Ultimate, you’ll be able to play the remasters on Xbox, PC and Android, or a combination of the three with cloud save syncing. 

Each of the three adventure games was developed and published by LucasArts in the 1990s. When Disney shut down the studio in 2013, following its acquisition of Lucasfilm in 2012, Tim Schafer’s Double Fine bought the rights to the titles and went on to remaster them. Microsoft acquired Double Fine last year, and what better way to keep growing Xbox Game Pass than by adding more titles to its back catalog. As for which one of the three to play first, that’s a tough question. Every fan will give you a different answer, which speaks to just how funny they were in the first place.

In this article: video games, personal computing, Xbox One, Microsoft, Double Fine, Game Pass, game pass ultimate, news, gaming
