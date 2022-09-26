Lego unveils a 6,187-piece Mandalorian 'Razor Crest' set

Lego has pulled back the curtain on its latest Star Wars set, and it's one that will keep you occupied for a while. It's a 72 cm-long version of the Razor Crest from the Disney+ show The Mandalorian . While there was already a 1,000-piece version of Din Djarin's ship, this one has 6,187 pieces.

The set, which is part of the Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series, features removable engines, along with a cockpit, escape pod and a carbon-freezing chamber that's just the right size for a minifigure. Speaking of which, minifigures of Grogu, the Mandalorian, Mythrol and Kuiil (who can be placed on a buildable Blurrg model) come with the set. You can display the figures on a stand that includes an information plaque.

Lego

The model, which is 50 cm wide and 24 cm tall, costs $600. Lego VIP members can snap it up on October 3rd. Everyone else will have a shot at buying the Razor Crest set on October 7th at Lego's website and stores.

Building the set could help fans of The Mandalorian pass some time until the show returns. The third season is slated to hit Disney+ in February 2023.