Image credit: LEGO

Lego’s next Mario sets make it easier to build the course of your dreams

The Master Your Adventure Maker Set includes plenty of bricks to make something unique.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
41m ago
LEGO Super Mario: Master Your Adventure Maker Set
LEGO

The brick-building masters at Lego are almost ready to launch their next wave of Mario-themed sets. Today, the Danish giant announced the Master Your Adventure Maker Set, which makes it easier for people to build their dream course. It contains a new start pipe that offers “increased rewards” in exchange for a shorter timer, according to a Lego press release. There’s also some basic baddies and a ‘customisation machine’ that lets players choose how Mario reacts to three special pieces. The set has a bunch of basic terrain and coloured bricks, too, so that it’s easier to link obstacles together and build a coherent course.

Lego is also adding three new expansion sets to its already impressive lineup, which currently includes Bowser’s Castle and a spooky yard haunted by King Boo. The new additions are: Chain Chomp Jungle Encounter Expansion Set, the Piranha Plant Puzzling Challenge Expansion Set and the Wiggler’s Poison Swamp Expansion Set. All three contain purple pieces that will poison Mario if he steps on them. If you have less cash to burn, there’s also two new Power-Up suits — Tanooki and Penguin themed — that give the plumber special abilities.

Finally, Lego is creating a second series of booster pack characters that can be added to any custom course. There are: Huckit Crab, Spiny Cheep Cheep, Ninji, Foo, Parachute Goomba, Fly Guy, Poison Mushroom, Para-Beetle, Thwimp and Bone Goomba.

The first Lego Super Mario sets launched on August 1st. They revolve around a special Mario figure which, thanks to a bunch of sensors, will react to different creations. The plumber will squeal when he steps on a piece of lava, for instance, or chirp triumphantly when he defeats a Shy Guy. Mario only comes in the aptly-named Adventures with Mario Starter Course. Once you’ve bought that pack, however, you’re free to buy the expansion sets in any order you wish. As I wrote in my original review, it’s a charming attempt at recreating Super Mario Maker in the real world.

All of the new sets announced today will be launching on January 1st. Here’s a full breakdown of the brick count and pricing:

  • Super Mario Master Your Adventure Maker Set (366 Pieces): $59.99

  • Super Mario Chain Chomp Jungle Encounter Expansion Set (160 Pieces): $19.99

  • Super Mario Piranha Plant Puzzling Challenge Expansion Set (267 Pieces): $29.99

  • Super Mario Wiggler’s Poison Swamp Expansion Set (374 Pieces): $39.99

  • Super Mario Penguin Mario Power-Up Pack (18 Pieces): $9.99

  • Super Mario Tanooki Mario Power-Up Pack (13 Pieces): $9.99

  • Super Mario Character Packs – Series 2: $4.99

Gallery: LEGO Super Mario: Master Your Adventure Maker Set | 6 Photos

Gallery: LEGO Super Mario: Chain Chomp Jungle Encounter Expansion Set | 3 Photos

Gallery: LEGO Super Mario: Piranha Plant Puzzling Challenge Expansion Set | 4 Photos

Gallery: LEGO Super Mario: Wiggler's Poison Swamp Expansion Set | 5 Photos

Gallery: Tanooki and Penguin Mario Power-Up Packs, Character Packs Series 2 | 7 Photos

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
