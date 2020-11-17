Lego’s next Mario sets make it easier to build the course of your dreams

The brick-building masters at Lego are almost ready to launch their next wave of Mario-themed sets. Today, the Danish giant announced the Master Your Adventure Maker Set, which makes it easier for people to build their dream course. It contains a new start pipe that offers “increased rewards” in exchange for a shorter timer, according to a Lego press release. There’s also some basic baddies and a ‘customisation machine’ that lets players choose how Mario reacts to three special pieces. The set has a bunch of basic terrain and coloured bricks, too, so that it’s easier to link obstacles together and build a coherent course.

Lego is also adding three new expansion sets to its already impressive lineup, which currently includes Bowser’s Castle and a spooky yard haunted by King Boo. The new additions are: Chain Chomp Jungle Encounter Expansion Set, the Piranha Plant Puzzling Challenge Expansion Set and the Wiggler’s Poison Swamp Expansion Set. All three contain purple pieces that will poison Mario if he steps on them. If you have less cash to burn, there’s also two new Power-Up suits — Tanooki and Penguin themed — that give the plumber special abilities.