The first Lego Super Mario sets launch on August 1st

Lego and Nintendo are ready to share a few more details about their unusual Mario-themed collaboration. The aptly-named Lego Super Mario will launch on August 1st with three sets called Adventures with Mario Starter Course — which serves as the foundation for the entire product line — Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion Set and Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set. You can pre-order the Starter Course now for $59.99/€59.99 — the same price as most Nintendo-made games at launch — from Lego’s online store and select retailers. The Piranha Plant and Bowser packs, which aren't yet available to reserve, will cost $29.99/€29.99 and $99.99/€99.99 respectively.
The Starter Course will come with the chunky Mario figure unveiled last month. It’s larger and more expressive than the average Lego minifigure, thanks to some LCD screens packed into his eyes, mustach-covered mouth and belly. The mostly-plastic character is also equipped with a built-in speaker that delivers iconic music and sound effects from the video games. The 231-piece starter pack will also ship with a green pipe -- which serves as the start of the course -- and a few pieces that allow Mario to pick up digital coins, including a yellow Question Block, Goomba and Bowser Jr.