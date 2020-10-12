Latest in Gear

Lenovo

Lenovo's Thinkpad C13 Yoga is a Chromebook built for the office

The 13.3-inch convertible comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 3700C processor.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
41m ago
Lenovo Thinkpad Yoga 13 Chromebook Enterprise
Lenovo

Lenovo has unveiled the Thinkpad C13 Yoga Chromebook, joining HP and Dell in offering Chrome OS powered laptops for businesses. The idea is to deliver the security and organizational features of Chrome OS and Google’s Workspace (formerly G Suite) apps for corporate IT departments not wedded to Microsoft’s Office365 ecosystem.

The C13 Yoga is maybe the best-looking enterprise Chromebook so far, with an “Abyss Blue” aluminum chassis and purposeful design. It packs reasonable specs, including an AMD Ryzen 7 3700C processor, 13.3-inch 1080p display with narrow bezels, plenty of ports and WiFi 6 capability. It’s also relatively light for a convertible at 3.3 pounds, and is just 15.5mm thick.

Lenovo Thinkpad C13 Yoga Chromepad Enterprise
Lenovo

It also has some business-specific features ideal for remote working, like an HD webcam, dual stereo speakers and dual microphones. It’s also available with an optional garaged pen for quick sketching and works with Google and Lenovo’s new Meet Series One room kits for improved video, audio and AI noise cancellation. The ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook will be available to order “shortly” starting at $579.

Lenovo, Chromebook, C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise, convertible, personal computing, laptop, AMD
