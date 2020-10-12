Lenovo's Thinkpad C13 Yoga is a Chromebook built for the office

Lenovo has unveiled the Thinkpad C13 Yoga Chromebook, joining HP and Dell in offering Chrome OS powered laptops for businesses. The idea is to deliver the security and organizational features of Chrome OS and Google’s Workspace (formerly G Suite) apps for corporate IT departments not wedded to Microsoft’s Office365 ecosystem.

The C13 Yoga is maybe the best-looking enterprise Chromebook so far, with an “Abyss Blue” aluminum chassis and purposeful design. It packs reasonable specs, including an AMD Ryzen 7 3700C processor, 13.3-inch 1080p display with narrow bezels, plenty of ports and WiFi 6 capability. It’s also relatively light for a convertible at 3.3 pounds, and is just 15.5mm thick.