Image credit: Lenovo

Lenovo's new gaming laptops have 16:10 displays for non-gaming moments

They also include the latest AMD processors.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop (2021)
Lenovo

Lenovo still isn’t done releasing new laptops at CES, and this time it’s turning its attention to gamers. The PC maker has unveiled a spate of updated Legion gaming laptops that make use of the latest hardware and make some welcome display improvements. The Legion 5, Legion 5 Pro (shown above), Legion 7 and Legion 7 Slim (middle) can all use AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors and NVIDIA’s RTX 30 laptop GPUs to deliver brisk gameplay.

After that, most of the changes come down to the designs. The Legion 5 Pro and Legion 7 now use taller, 2,560 x 1,600 16-inch screens that should not only improve your field of vision in games, but make them considerably more useful for web browsing and other vertically-oriented tasks when you aren’t playing. They’re quick 165Hz screens, too. The base Legion 5 and the Legion 7 Slim don’t get those 16:10 displays, although they do have 165Hz 1080p options. The Slim’s thinner profile also makes it the “thinnest and lightest” Legion laptop to date.

Lenovo Legion 7 Slim (2021)
Lenovo

You can also expect more aggressive cooling (including liquid metal for the Legion 7 Slim), and the Legion 5 Pro finally has its webcam up top, unlike its 5P predecessor — important when this could double as your work-from-home PC.

You’ll have to wait a while to buy any of these laptops. The Legion 5 and 5 Pro models arrive first, shipping in March at respective starting prices of $770 and $1,000. The Legion Slim 7 debuts in May at a currently unknown price, while the $1,670 Legion 7 and a basic $670 IdeaPad Gaming 3 appear in June.

There will be a treat for your ears in the meantime. Lenovo is introducing a Legion H600 wireless gaming headset (below) that promises a relatively low 35ms latency and can even charge wirelessly if you hang them on the Legion S600 Gaming Station, which also includes a Qi charging pad for your phone. A simpler H200 headset is aimed at entry-level gaming.

The H600, H200 and S600 all ship in April for $100, $50 and $90 respectively.

Lenovo Legion H600 headset and S600 Gaming Station
Lenovo

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2021 right here!

