Lenovo's new gaming laptops have 16:10 displays for non-gaming moments

Lenovo still isn’t done releasing new laptops at CES, and this time it’s turning its attention to gamers. The PC maker has unveiled a spate of updated Legion gaming laptops that make use of the latest hardware and make some welcome display improvements. The Legion 5, Legion 5 Pro (shown above), Legion 7 and Legion 7 Slim (middle) can all use AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors and NVIDIA’s RTX 30 laptop GPUs to deliver brisk gameplay.
After that, most of the changes come down to the designs. The Legion 5 Pro and Legion 7 now use taller, 2,560 x 1,600 16-inch screens that should not only improve your field of vision in games, but make them considerably more useful for web browsing and other vertically-oriented tasks when you aren’t playing. They’re quick 165Hz screens, too. The base Legion 5 and the Legion 7 Slim don’t get those 16:10 displays, although they do have 165Hz 1080p options. The Slim’s thinner profile also makes it the “thinnest and lightest” Legion laptop to date.