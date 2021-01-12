Lenovo's new gaming laptops have 16:10 displays for non-gaming moments

Lenovo

You can also expect more aggressive cooling (including liquid metal for the Legion 7 Slim), and the Legion 5 Pro finally has its webcam up top, unlike its 5P predecessor — important when this could double as your work-from-home PC.

You’ll have to wait a while to buy any of these laptops. The Legion 5 and 5 Pro models arrive first, shipping in March at respective starting prices of $770 and $1,000. The Legion Slim 7 debuts in May at a currently unknown price, while the $1,670 Legion 7 and a basic $670 IdeaPad Gaming 3 appear in June.

There will be a treat for your ears in the meantime. Lenovo is introducing a Legion H600 wireless gaming headset (below) that promises a relatively low 35ms latency and can even charge wirelessly if you hang them on the Legion S600 Gaming Station, which also includes a Qi charging pad for your phone. A simpler H200 headset is aimed at entry-level gaming.

The H600, H200 and S600 all ship in April for $100, $50 and $90 respectively.