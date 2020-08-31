Lenovo’s Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop weighs less than four pounds

As part of its holiday lineup, Lenovo is releasing a new Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop. According to the company, this is the slimmest chassis of any Legion laptop. The Slim 7i weighs in just under four pounds (1.86 kilograms). Like the Legion 5i and 7i laptops, it uses NVIDIA’s Advanced Optimus graphics switching and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 with Max-Q.
Thanks to that Advanced Optimus tech, the Legion Slim 7i can switch back and forth between lower power consumption in less-intensive moments and increased power in GPU-heavy situations. In theory, that should lead to improved battery life and higher frame rates. The built-in Max-Q Dynamic Boost allows the system to shift power from the CPU to GPU during activities like gaming, which may boost performance by up to 10 percent.