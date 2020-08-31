Lenovo’s Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop weighs less than four pounds

The Legion Slim 7i has a 71 WHr battery, which could last up to 7.75 hours and allows rapid charging. To keep the system even chiller, Lenovo made the air intake system 31 percent larger. That means 115 percent more airflow goes to the CPU and GPU compared to previous versions, and there are more exhaust fan blades.

The Legion Slim 7i packs a 10th Gen Intel Core i9 HK-series mobile processor. It comes with up to 2TB of SSD storage, up to 32GB of memory and multiple 15.6-inch screen options. You can choose a 4K display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 600 nits of brightness (ideal for streamers), or a full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate (better suited for eSports). All of the displays support Dolby Vision, and the Slim 7i has Dolby Atmos immersive sound.

In addition to the Corsair-made RGB lighting on the new TrueStrike keyboard, you’ll notice a fingerprint reader built into the power button and a privacy shutter on the webcam. The laptop is available in slate gray aluminum and starts at $1,329. It should be available this October.