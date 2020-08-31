Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Lenovo

Lenovo’s Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop weighs less than four pounds

It starts at $1,329 and should arrive this October.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
4h ago
Lenovo Legion Slim 7i
Lenovo

As part of its holiday lineup, Lenovo is releasing a new Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop. According to the company, this is the slimmest chassis of any Legion laptop. The Slim 7i weighs in just under four pounds (1.86 kilograms). Like the Legion 5i and 7i laptops, it uses NVIDIA’s Advanced Optimus graphics switching and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 with Max-Q.

Thanks to that Advanced Optimus tech, the Legion Slim 7i can switch back and forth between lower power consumption in less-intensive moments and increased power in GPU-heavy situations. In theory, that should lead to improved battery life and higher frame rates. The built-in Max-Q Dynamic Boost allows the system to shift power from the CPU to GPU during activities like gaming, which may boost performance by up to 10 percent.

The Legion Slim 7i has a 71 WHr battery, which could last up to 7.75 hours and allows rapid charging. To keep the system even chiller, Lenovo made the air intake system 31 percent larger. That means 115 percent more airflow goes to the CPU and GPU compared to previous versions, and there are more exhaust fan blades.

The Legion Slim 7i packs a 10th Gen Intel Core i9 HK-series mobile processor. It comes with up to 2TB of SSD storage, up to 32GB of memory and multiple 15.6-inch screen options. You can choose a 4K display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 600 nits of brightness (ideal for streamers), or a full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate (better suited for eSports). All of the displays support Dolby Vision, and the Slim 7i has Dolby Atmos immersive sound.

In addition to the Corsair-made RGB lighting on the new TrueStrike keyboard, you’ll notice a fingerprint reader built into the power button and a privacy shutter on the webcam. The laptop is available in slate gray aluminum and starts at $1,329. It should be available this October.

