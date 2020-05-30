Best Buy is selling the Lenovo Smart Clock for half of its launch price

While the Lenovo Smart Clock’s touch display can show weather information, your Google calendar events and songs currently playing, it doesn’t have the capability to show photos and videos. It’s primarily a high-tech alarm clock with eight clock faces and six alarm tones, as well as the capability to show reminders and suggestions for future alarms.

However, it also has access to Google Assistant, which means it can follow voice commands and has the features needed to control your smart home setup. Another thing we really liked about the Lenovo Smart Clock is that it does’t have a camera. Yes, it still has a microphone, but you can easily mute it by toggling a button. The complete lack of a camera could assuage privacy concerns, though, and could make you more comfortable placing it in your bedroom.

