Lenovo's Google-powered Smart Clock drops to $40 at Best Buy

When we reviewed the Smart Clock, we gave it a score of 87 for its compact, attractive design, useful alarm clock features and affordability. It also won Best of CES 2019 in the connected home product category.

We appreciate that it doesn’t have a camera, which alleviates some privacy concerns, and you can toggle the microphone on or off via a switch on the back. That said, for some, the fact that the Smart Clock won’t play back videos or photos or make video calls may be a drawback.

Lenovo originally listed the Smart Clock for $80, but it’s been about a year since the device debuted, and at this point, the price tends to hover around $60. Best Buy offered the Smart Clock for $40 earlier this month, but that price doesn’t come around too often. So, if you’re looking for a smart display, this might not be the deal for you, but if you want a more high-tech alarm clock alternative that doubles as a smart speaker, this is one of the best deals you’ll find.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.