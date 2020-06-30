Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nicole Lee / Engadget

Lenovo's Google-powered Smart Clock drops to $40 at Best Buy

The alarm clock is a Best of CES winner.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
Comments
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Lenovo Smart Clock
Nicole Lee / Engadget
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Best Buy dropped the price of Lenovo’s Smart Clock with Google Assistant to $40 today. This brings the price closer to that of a “regular” alarm clock, but the Smart Clock offers so much more. For $40, you get features like a sunrise alarm, an ambient light sensor that adjusts the brightness of the display, alarm suggestions and calendar reminders. On top of that, the Google-powered device can control your smart home, play music, access Nest cams and charge your phone.

Buy Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant at Best Buy - $40

When we reviewed the Smart Clock, we gave it a score of 87 for its compact, attractive design, useful alarm clock features and affordability. It also won Best of CES 2019 in the connected home product category.

We appreciate that it doesn’t have a camera, which alleviates some privacy concerns, and you can toggle the microphone on or off via a switch on the back. That said, for some, the fact that the Smart Clock won’t play back videos or photos or make video calls may be a drawback. 

Lenovo originally listed the Smart Clock for $80, but it’s been about a year since the device debuted, and at this point, the price tends to hover around $60. Best Buy offered the Smart Clock for $40 earlier this month, but that price doesn’t come around too often. So, if you’re looking for a smart display, this might not be the deal for you, but if you want a more high-tech alarm clock alternative that doubles as a smart speaker, this is one of the best deals you’ll find.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: engadgetdeals, commerce, thebuyersguide, lenovo, smart clock, google assistant, alarm clock, smart speaker, Google, smart home, news, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Potential NASA mission would explore Neptune's moon Triton

Potential NASA mission would explore Neptune's moon Triton

View
Almost a fifth of Earth's ocean floor has been mapped

Almost a fifth of Earth's ocean floor has been mapped

View
Twitch has suspended Donald Trump's account

Twitch has suspended Donald Trump's account

View
Twitch bans Dr Disrespect over violation of community guidelines

Twitch bans Dr Disrespect over violation of community guidelines

View
Apple Watch Series 3 discounted to its lowest ever price on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 discounted to its lowest ever price on Amazon

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr