Lenovo's Google-powered Smart Clock drops to $40 at Best Buy

Best Buy dropped the price of Lenovo’s Smart Clock with Google Assistant to $40 today. This brings the price closer to that of a “regular” alarm clock, but the Smart Clock offers so much more. For $40, you get features like a sunrise alarm, an ambient light sensor that adjusts the brightness of the display, alarm suggestions and calendar reminders. On top of that, the Google-powered device can control your smart home, play music, access Nest cams and charge your phone.
Buy Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant at Best Buy - $40