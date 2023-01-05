After 30 years of ThinkPads, Lenovo decided it's time for a ThinkPhone It's targeting IT departments for the security-focused handset.

Believe it or not, ThinkPad business-oriented laptops have been around for 30 years, and Lenovo is celebrating by adding a new mobile companion: the ThinkPhone. Designed for IT pros to pair seamlessly with ThinkPad PCs, the handset launches “in the coming months.”

Accentuating its IT-related security features, the phone has a discrete processor core for isolating sensitive data like PINs, passwords and crypto keys. It supports Lenovo’s ThinkShield security suite, another business-focused carryover from the PC world, and Moto Secure, a hub for security and privacy features. Additionally, IT admins can use tools like Moto OEMConfig or Moto Device Manager to customize lock screen settings, network alerts or pin layout scrambling.

The ThinkPhone’s specs are no slouch, running Android 13 with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 system-on-chip. It has a 6.6-inch pOLED display with 2400 x 1080 resolution (394 ppi). The 5G phone also supports WiFi 6E and lasts an estimated 36 hours per charge. It has a 50MP “Ultra Pixel” camera and offers storage tiers in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB (and 8GB or 12GB of RAM). It’s IP68-rated, meaning it can withstand five feet of submersion for 30 minutes.

Lenovo

On the phone’s side is a customizable button that the company suggests programming to launch business apps or trigger PC/mobile syncing features. In a partnership with Microsoft, Lenovo is also working on adding push-to-talk for Microsoft Teams through the side button. The two partners also collaborated to ship the phone with Microsoft 365, Outlook and Teams apps preinstalled.

The phone’s build is military standard (MIL-STD 810H) certified using a “lightweight aramid fiber that’s stronger than steel” and aircraft-grade aluminum. Its front panel is Gorilla Glass Victus.

Lenovo hasn’t announced pricing for the handset, which will be available in the US, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia and “select countries across Asia.” Instead, it points IT departments to contact their local customer representatives ahead of its launch in early 2023.