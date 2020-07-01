Lenovo's Virtual Care service helps chronically ill patients track their health

The AI assistant, meanwhile, helps patients stick to the plan using “patient education, behavior modification and family engagement,” Lenovo wrote in a press release. The aim to help users develop good habits and improve their health plan compliance and, ergo, quality of life.

Lenovo is already in the US healthcare business with its Remote Reading service for radiology, along with cloud tech and hardware aimed at improving efficiency and security for providers. Now, it will provide the virtual patient monitoring service directly to doctors “for an average of $80 per patient per month,” the company wrote in a PR FAQ.

Other tech companies like Amazon, Microsoft and Apple have also entered the $3.5 trillion US health industry. Amazon, for instance, teamed with Berkshire Hathaway to unveil an ambitious service called Haven with no less a goal than to “transform health care.”

The US medical system is the least efficient in the world by a long way, so there’s certainly a role for tech companies to play. Virtual patient care in particular has exploded recently in the US, UK and elsewhere and is bound to become the norm in the near future. Experts aren’t yet convinced, however, that it can truly substitute for in-patient visits.