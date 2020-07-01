Lenovo's Virtual Care service helps chronically ill patients track their health

Lenovo has jumped into digital healthcare with a service called Virtual Care designed to help chronically ill folks better track their health. Doctors that sign up for the service can provide patients with an in-home kit that comes with biometric devices like blood pressure and glucose monitors, along with a Lenovo tablet and AI assistant called “Rosie.” The service can then design a custom health plan for patients and guide them through it to improve their outcomes and reduce the number of doctor visits.
Virtual Care is aimed at patients with conditions like diabetes, lung disease, congestive heart failure and hypertension. Patients are supposed to regularly take their vitals and send them directly to their health providers. From their, doctors can “respond quickly with timely interventions, adjust medications or modify self-care regimens,” Lenovo wrote.