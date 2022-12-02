Lenovo's new Yoga laptops include a dual-screen OLED model

Lenovo has a long history of experimenting with its Yoga lineup, and that's not stopping in 2023. The company has unveiled a 2023 roster headlined by the Yoga Book 9i, billed as the first "full-size" dual-screen OLED laptop. The system's twin 13.3-inch 2.8K screens theoretically make it a multitasking champ without significant compromises on size or weight — it's still about 0.63 inches thick, and weighs just over 3lbs. You can use it in different orientations, including a tablet mode and a presentation-friendly tent mode. A detachable Bluetooth keyboard and Smart Pen support make it more useful as a productivity machine.

This won't be the most powerful laptop you can buy. The Yoga Book 9i runs on a low-power 13th-gen Core i7-U15 with 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of SSD storage and an 80WHr battery that offers a claimed 14 hours of video playback on one screen (10 hours with dual screens). You do get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, however, as well as creature comforts like quad-speaker Dolby Atmos audio and Windows Hello support through the 1080p webcam.

Expect to wait a while, and to pay a premium while you're at it. The Yoga Book 9i doesn't ship until June, and will start at a hefty $2,100 with 512GB of storage. This is for enthusiasts and pros who'd normally buy an external monitor or large-screened laptop, and aren't fond of bulkier alternatives like ASUS' ZenBook Duo.

Turn on browser notifications to receive breaking news alerts from Engadget You can disable notifications at any time in your settings menu. Not now Turned on Turn on

Lenovo

There are more conventional options, including for desktop fans. The Yoga AIO 9i (shown at middle) is an unapologetically style-oriented all-in-one that mates a 31.5-inch 4K, HDR-capable display with a reasonably powerful PC tucked behind it. You can equip the system with up to a Core i9-13900H processor and NVIDIA's next-gen laptop graphics. If you thought the Surface Studio 2+ was behind the times, this might be the machine for you. You won't get more than 1TB of built-in SSD storage, but you will find up to 32GB of RAM and decent expansion that includes one USB 4 port, three USB 3.2 ports (one of them USB-C) and HDMI 2.1 output. The PC arrives in the third quarter of the year, and will start at $1,800 with a Core i7-13700H, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB drive.

Other Yoga models play it safe and focus on updates to newer processors, although that's not necessarily a problem if you're looking for the latest specs in a familiar shape. The centerpiece, the new Slim 7 you see below, is a deluxe ultraportable with a 14-inch screen (up to a 1080p OLED or 2.8K touch LCD), an all-metal chassis and a raised camera notch that theoretically makes it easier to open. It runs on 13th-gen Core chips with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, up to 16GB of RAM and a maximum 1TB SSD. There are also refreshed Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13-inch) and Yoga 9i (14-inch) variants with 13th-gen Core CPUs, and a 13-inch Yoga 6 update rolls in AMD's Ryzen 7000-series chips as well as upgraded battery life.

Lenovo

The Slim 7 and Yoga 6 will both start at $730 when they ship in April. The Yoga 9i appears the same month for $1,500. The Yoga Slim 7i Carbon isn't headed to North America, but you still won't be hurting for choice this year.