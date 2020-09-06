Lewis Hamilton launches his own Extreme E racing team

Lewis Hamilton has announced that he’s launching his own team to compete in the Extreme E off-road racing series. Hamilton’s team, X44, will be part of the first Extreme E race season, which is expected to take place at the start of next year. The superstar will, however, not be participating directly with the team due to commitments with his own, fossil fuel-powered racing career.

Extreme E is a race series featuring electric monster trucks -- specifically the Odyssey 21 -- racing through regions at risk from climate change. These massive vehicles will be driving around glaziers, through rainforests and over deserts, helping preserve their fragile ecosystems for future generations. The vehicle itself is built by Spark Racing Technology, the French company that built Formula E’s first and second-generation cars.