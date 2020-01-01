Latest in Gear

Image credit: LG

LG's first 48-inch 4K OLED TV is starting to roll out

The $1,500 display has G-Sync built-in.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
48m ago
LG 48CX
48CX 48-inch 4K OLED LG

While many events and releases have been pushed back, LG has stuck to its release plans for the 2020 lineup of 4K TVs. Today the company announced the newest addition to its OLED lineup is starting to roll out. We’d already heard the sticker price on this 48-incher will be $1,499, and now LG has confirmed it will go on sale in the US in late June.

The 48CX model is the first time LG has sold an OLED in this size, and it comes with features that could make it perfect to rely on as a super-sized gaming monitor. With its small size and high resolution, LG claims its pixel density compares to a 96-inch 8K display.

Like other 2020 4K OLEDs from LG, it includes NVIDIA’s G-Sync tech for tear-free high framerate PC gaming (the website states FreeSync support will arrive with a software update). It can handle up to 120fps 4K content using Dolby Vision or HDR10, plus it has enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC), auto low latency mode (ALLM) and variable refresh rate (VRR), that should make it ready to deal with the Xbox Series X and PS5 this fall.

