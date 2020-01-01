While many events and releases have been pushed back, LG has stuck to its release plans for the 2020 lineup of 4K TVs. Today the company announced the newest addition to its OLED lineup is starting to roll out. We’d already heard the sticker price on this 48-incher will be $1,499, and now LG has confirmed it will go on sale in the US in late June.

The 48CX model is the first time LG has sold an OLED in this size, and it comes with features that could make it perfect to rely on as a super-sized gaming monitor. With its small size and high resolution, LG claims its pixel density compares to a 96-inch 8K display.