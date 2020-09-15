Latest in Gear

Image credit: LG

LG teases an ‘Explorer Project’ phone with a slide-out display

It's just an animation for now, but hopefully we'll learn more soon.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
1h ago
LG
LG

LG is entering a highly experimental phase of being a phone maker, in which it tries to woo new customers over with all sorts of unique designs. The LG Wing, with its flip-around display and second screen, is the first in a series of Explorer Project handsets that try something different. And, at the end of LG’s keynote showing off the Wing, it also teased the second Explorer Project device, a smartphone with a slide-out, apparently flexible display that could put its rivals to shame. 

The teaser is entirely depicted in the GIF above, showing off a device where the right-hand side pulls out to greatly increase the size of the display. And we reckon it’ll behave similarly to TCL’s concept device that does similar, pulling out to release more screen real estate nestled inside the phone’s body. Given LG’s experience making rollable OLED displays for its ultra-fancy range of TVs, it’s certainly possible that the technology will come to smartphones.

Of course, this is just a teaser and LG will likely be showing off all sorts of features about its next fancy handset in the run-up to its launch. But being able to use the phone as a phone and only pull out the extra screen when you need it could be a neat solution. After all, Samsung’s foldables pack two screens, while the Surface Go can only be used while open. This might just, very neatly, split the difference.

