LG unveils the first Tone Free wireless earphones with ANC

LG’s latest Tone Free wireless earphones have a more useful feature to go along with the bacteria-killing UV charging case: active noise cancellation. Each earbud has three microphones that monitor and cancel out sound waves from all directions, letting you hear details in music without cranking up the volume.

The design is similar to the last FN6 model, including the twist fit “vortex ribs” that promise a tighter in-ear seal to maximize passive sound reduction. With that and the ANC, LG promises that external noises are “almost completely neutralized.”