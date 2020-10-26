Latest in Gear

Image credit: LG

LG unveils the first Tone Free wireless earphones with ANC

They also have the UV-C bacteria-killing charging case.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
54m ago
LG Tone Free wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation
LG

LG’s latest Tone Free wireless earphones have a more useful feature to go along with the bacteria-killing UV charging case: active noise cancellation. Each earbud has three microphones that monitor and cancel out sound waves from all directions, letting you hear details in music without cranking up the volume.

The design is similar to the last FN6 model, including the twist fit “vortex ribs” that promise a tighter in-ear seal to maximize passive sound reduction. With that and the ANC, LG promises that external noises are “almost completely neutralized.”

The buds also come with Meridian Audio’s digital signal processing that delivers a soundstage-like experience of full loudspeakers and high voice clarity. You can also customize the EQ settings via LG’s Tone Free app on Android or iOS devices, with natural, bass boost or treble boost settings.

Of course, you’ll be able get them with the UVnano case that can supposedly kill 99.9 percent of E. coli and S. aureus bacteria on the inner mesh of the buds. The FN7 buds are launching in South Korea today, but will arrive in North America, Europe and elsewhere in Asia starting sometime in the fourth quarter of 2020.

