LG TVs will soon gain dedicated support for Facebook's Portal TV

Facebook's webcam-like Portal TV mounts on your existing TV set to provide an immersive video calling experience on apps like Messenger and Zoom, provided you're willing to allow the social network into your living room. Now, LG has made it easier to install one on its webOS-powered TVs with a new firmware update, the company announced.

LG TVs can't run Portal TV by themselves. However, with the latest webOS 6.0 firmware, you'll just need to plug one into the HDMI port and it will be detected and display a pop-up notice (as shown below), allowing for quick access from the dashboard or webOS home screen. From there, you'll be able to control the Portal TV app directly from LG's Magic Remote without the need to dig up your Portal TV remote.

LG

You can make video calls on Facebook's own Messenger and WhatsApp apps, as well as Zoom, Workplace and GoToMeeting for business or personal video calls. Portal TV's smart camera will automatically pan and zoom to follow you around the room, or widen the view to accommodate new participants. The smart sound feature enhances your voice while minimizing background noise.

You might not be crazy about the idea of a camera from Facebook in your home, but it could be useful for seniors or technophobes who find it difficult to do video calls on PCs or smartphones. LG's latest update could help in that regard by making it easier for such folks to set it up without help.