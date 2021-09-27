'Life is Strange: Remastered Collection' will arrive on February 1st, 2022

Square Enix initially planned to release the bundle this week.
Kris Holt
09.27.21
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
September 27th, 2021
A still from the video game: Life is Strange: Remastered Collection.
Square Enix

Square Enix has put Life is Strange: Remastered Collection back on the release calendar. The updated versions of Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm will arrive on February 1st, 2022.

The collection will include remastered visuals for characters and the environments, along with a new engine and upgraded lighting. There will be full motion-captured facial animations in Life is Strange, and you'll get access to the deluxe Before the Storm content, including the "Farewell" episode.

The publisher originally planned to release the bundle on September 30th, but delayed it in August to "alleviate any additional pressure on the Life is Strange team." Life is Strange: True Colors dropped earlier this month, and an expansion will be available this Thursday.

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection is coming to Steam, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and, through backward compatibility, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

