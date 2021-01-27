Lime begins trialing shared electric mopeds

Lime is adding electric mopeds to its range of rentable vehicles. The company, best known for scooters and bicycles, will start with pilot schemes in Washington, DC and Paris, before expanding to “a handful of cities” sometime this spring. For now, there’s no word on cost or whether it will be covered under a Lime Pass subscription. We do know, however, that the vehicles are being supplied by Niu, a Chinese company that works with Revel, another micro mobility service, and has its own business selling mopeds direct to consumers. They’ll have a top speed of 28MPH and be able to take you 87 miles on a single charge, Lime claims.

Mopeds are faster than scooters and are, therefore, potentially more dangerous. In a blog post, Lime said it had “seen where others have fallen short,” no doubt referencing Revel, and “invested heavily” in safety procedures. Riders will be given a safety e-course, for instance, and must complete some kind of test — it’s not clear if that’s written or practical — before hitting the road. Lime will also provide free lessons for anyone that wants to learn how to safely ride a moped. Small groups will be taught all of the basics, such as braking, turning and parking, by instructors certified by the Motorcycle Safety Foundation (MSF).