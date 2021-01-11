Linksys reveals a WiFi 6E mesh system starting at $450

The router is powered by Qualcomm's Networking Pro 1210 platform. Qualcomm says that supports speeds of up to 8.4 Gbps and "VR-class low-latency performance." The 6 GHz frequency range should help to reduce network clutter too.

The AXE8400 will be available in the US sometime in the spring or summer. A single node will cost $450, a two-pack will run you $850 and a set of three will be $1,200. It should hit other markets later in the year.

Meanwhile, Linksys has revealed what's next for its motion-sensing Aware platform. The subscription service detects movement via WiFi signals to help protect your home. Aware will soon be able to expand home coverage by tapping into third-party connected devices, such as Wemo smart plugs and Belkin smart speakers.

Linksys is also promising an improved live graph, which will display historical and real-time data on motion activity. The Belkin-owned brand is aiming to bring the Aware update to its app in the US in March or April, and then to other markets as part of a phased rollout. After a 90-day trial, Linksys Aware costs $3/month or $25/year.