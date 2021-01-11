Linksys reveals a WiFi 6E mesh system starting at $450

We're starting to see more WiFi 6E routers and Linksys is getting in on the action with its latest mesh system. The Linksys AXE8400 has full access to all three frequency bands — 2.4GHz, 5GHz and the newly opened 6GHz. Linksys says each node can cover up to 3,000 square feet. The device has a 5 Gbps WAN port, a USB 3.0 port and four Gigabit LAN ports.
The system, which the WiFi Alliance and the Federal Communications Commission have fully certified, can support more than 65 devices all sharing the same bandwidth. As with other Linksys products, you can set up the AXE8400 with an app. It also works with other Linksys Intelligent Mesh devices.