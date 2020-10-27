Qualcomm's next-gen mesh network tech supports palm-sized routers

The shift to remote schooling and working from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't been without its challenges. If your home WiFi network has been feeling the strain in recent months with multiple household members streaming video and hopping into video calls at the same time, Qualcomm might have a solution. The company has revealed its latest mesh network platform, which supports gigabit-speed WiFi throughout the home.

The Immersive Home Platform blends WiFi 6 and 6E together and it takes a "novel modular architecture approach," according to Qualcomm. The platform is also said to be better at handling data packets compared to its predecessor. Compared with its current mesh setup, Qualcomm says the platform delivers 2.5 times the throughput per watt, which should help keep routers cool. It claims to offer low latency of under 3ms too.