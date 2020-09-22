Qualcomm's mid-range chip uses AI to clean up the audio on voice calls

Qualcomm has unveiled the Snapdragon 750G, a 5G-capable processor designed for mid-range smartphones rather than higher-tier devices that might use the Snapdragon 765G. The key feature is an updated 4 TOPS (trillion operations per second) AI system that can do echo cancellation and background vocal noise suppression for gaming, chat and voice assistants. Qualcomm says it can filter noise like “construction, children, or a barking dog” so that listeners only hear your voice.

The new chip offers a 20 percent CPU and 10 percent GPU boost over the Snapdragon 730G, thanks to new Adreno 619 GPU and Kryo 750 CPU. And just like the Snapdragon 765G, it supports both mmWave and sub-6 GHz 5G, along with TDD, FDD, dynamic spectrum sharing and multi-SIM support. All of that alphabet soup means the chip should work with 5G in most places around the world at speeds up to about 3.7 Gbps.