Image credit: Qualcomm

Qualcomm's mid-range chip uses AI to clean up the audio on voice calls

It supports mmWave and Sub-6 GHz 5G along with improved gaming.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
51m ago
Qualcomm has unveiled the Snapdragon 750G, a 5G-capable processor designed for mid-range smartphones rather than higher-tier devices that might use the Snapdragon 765G. The key feature is an updated 4 TOPS (trillion operations per second) AI system that can do echo cancellation and background vocal noise suppression for gaming, chat and voice assistants. Qualcomm says it can filter noise like “construction, children, or a barking dog” so that listeners only hear your voice.

The new chip offers a 20 percent CPU and 10 percent GPU boost over the Snapdragon 730G, thanks to new Adreno 619 GPU and Kryo 750 CPU. And just like the Snapdragon 765G, it supports both mmWave and sub-6 GHz 5G, along with TDD, FDD, dynamic spectrum sharing and multi-SIM support. All of that alphabet soup means the chip should work with 5G in most places around the world at speeds up to about 3.7 Gbps.

It also supports HDR and Qualcomm’s low-latency “Elite Gaming” features, along with WiFi 6, dual-frequency GNSS and Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4+ tech (that can juice your phone to 50 percent in 15 minutes).

Since it sits a tier below the Snapdragon 765G, which is used in devices like the $500 OnePlus Nord and LG’s $600 Velvet 5G, you can expect to see the Snapdragon 750G in devices at or below those prices. Qualcomm said it should start to arrive in phones by the end of the 2020.

In this article: Qualcomm, Snapdragon 750, processor, mobile platform, mmWave, sub-6 Ghz, 5G, AI, Elite Gaming, news, gear
