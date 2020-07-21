Latest in Gear

Image credit: Richard Lai / Engadget

LG's $599 Velvet 5G phone arrives in the US tomorrow

It has an OLED display, Qualcomm’s 765G processor and an optional Dual Screen case.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
LG Velvet 5G Smartphone
Richard Lai / Engadget

The Velvet, LG’s mid-range 5G smartphone, arrives in the US tomorrow. It’s been available in Korea and Europe for more than a month, so it was just a matter of time before it arrived in the US. LG announced today that pricing will start at $599.

The Velvet packs the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor that we’re starting to see in a bunch of upper-midrange phones. That chip has an integrated 5G modem, and along with the Velvet’s 6GB of RAM and 4,300 mAh battery, it should give the phone decent performance and strong battery life. The Velvet has a 6.8-inch 1080p OLED screen, an optional Dual Screen case, an SD slot for added storage and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

LG Velvet 5G
LG

Unlike previous LG phones, the Velvet has a “raindrop” camera arrangement on the back. The 48-megapixel main camera and 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera produce just-okay photos, but the phone is capable of shooting 4K 30 fps video and 4K time-lapse. It also has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

In the US, the Velvet will come in gray, silver, red and pink-white. As always, specific pricing and availability may vary by network.

LG, velvet, midrange, 5g, smartphone, us, snapdragon 765G, raindrop, dual screen
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
