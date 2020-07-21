LG's $599 Velvet 5G phone arrives in the US tomorrow

The Velvet, LG’s mid-range 5G smartphone, arrives in the US tomorrow. It’s been available in Korea and Europe for more than a month, so it was just a matter of time before it arrived in the US. LG announced today that pricing will start at $599.

The Velvet packs the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor that we’re starting to see in a bunch of upper-midrange phones. That chip has an integrated 5G modem, and along with the Velvet’s 6GB of RAM and 4,300 mAh battery, it should give the phone decent performance and strong battery life. The Velvet has a 6.8-inch 1080p OLED screen, an optional Dual Screen case, an SD slot for added storage and a 3.5mm headphone jack.