LG's mid-range 5G Velvet phone comes to Europe this month, US soon

LG recently unveiled the Velvet, a mid-range 5G phone with very decent specs, a quirky camera array and one of the simplest LG smartphone names in years. It was only available in Korea at the time, but LG has revealed that it will arrive in key European markets this month and come to North America and elsewhere “in the weeks ahead.”

The Velvet’s 5G capability comes from Qualcomm’s 765G processor with an integrated 5G modem. That chip, along with the 6GB of RAM and 4,300 mAh battery should give it decent performance and great battery life. It also come with the same 6.8-inch 1080p OLED screen we liked so much on the V60 ThinQ, along with an SD slot for extra storage and a 3.5mm headphone jack.