Logitech's MX Keys Mini is a compact keyboard for minimalists

Think of it as a more universal Magic Keyboard.
Jon Fingas
J. Fingas|09.28.21
@jonfingas

Sponsored Links

Jon Fingas
J. Fingas
@jonfingas
September 28th, 2021
In this article: iOS, news, gear, MX Keys Mini, Windows, iPhone, Logitech, peripherals, Mac, Android, personal computing, iPad, keyboard
Logitech MX Keys Mini keyboard
Logitech

You haven't had much choice for compact keyboards these days — many of them are mechanical keyboards aimed at gamers and hobbyists, and Apple's Magic Keyboard doesn't make much sense for non-Apple users. Logitech might have a more viable alternative for some people, however. It just introduced an MX Keys Mini wireless keyboard that shrinks the original MX Keys design into a tiny, minimalist footprint.

The MX Keys Mini doesn't include a number pad or other perks from a full-size keyboard, but it does preserve the "Perfect Stroke" system that combines non-mechanical switches with dished keys that can improve your typing accuracy. There are even a few new functions you won't get in the larger keyboard, including a dictation key for Macs and Windows PCs, a microphone mute toggle and an emoji key.

The Mini supports Android, ChromeOS, Linux, iOS and iPadOS using either Bluetooth or a USB receiver, with pairing for up to three devices. USB-C fast charging will help if you need a few more hours of typing in a pinch.

The MX Keys Mini is available now for $100 in dark gray, pink and silver colors. That's not a huge drop from the $130 price of the full MX Keys, but it's on par with the no-frills Magic Keyboard. It's arguably a better buy if you prefer the ergonomics of Logitech's keyboard, don't like the feel of mechanicals or just want a keyboard you can easily shuffle between platforms.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget