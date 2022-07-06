Logitech's popular Litra Glow streamer light is 20 percent off right now

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Logitech's Litra Glow is a glare-free soft light developed for streamers that flew off the shelves after it was first unveiled early this year. Now, it's on sale for the first time at Amazon for $50, or $10 off the regular $60 price — a significant 20 percent discount.

The Litra Glow is designed to be gentle on the eyes and safe for all-day streaming, while providing a "natural, radiant look across skin tones." It also promises cinematic color accuracy via Logitech's TrueSoft technology, while providing a soft, flattering light. Logitech also said at launch that it works well for people of different skin tones

It's ready to go out of the box thanks to five presets with different brightness levels and color temperatures, or you can use the G HUB software to create your own. As a bonus, any presets you create can be assigned to the G Keys on a Logitech G keyboard or mouse.

You can find other soft- and ring-style lights from Elgato and others, but most from any recognizable name brand are considerably more expensive. Now, with the discount on offer, it's a particularly sharp deal, especially considering Logitech's promised color accuracy.

