Tim Burton-inspired 'Lost in Random' comes to consoles and PC on September 10th

Think: "A Nightmare Before Christmas" with deck building.
Igor Bonifacic
07.22.21
@igorbonifacic

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
July 22nd, 2021
Lost in Random
EA / Zoink

Electronic Arts will release Lost in Random, the latest entry in its ongoing Originals lineup, on September 10th, the publisher announced today during its EA Play Live event. First announced last year, the Tim Burton-inspired adventure game is the latest project from Fe developer Zoink. In Lost in Random, your character Even is on a mission to save her sister. A die named Dicey will join your quest, and their abilities are essential to your success. In its moment-to-moment gameplay, Lost in Random is a mix of a third-person adventure title and deck-building games like Slay the Spire and Griftlands.            

EA will release Lost in Random on Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. On PC, it will be available on both Steam and Origin. 

