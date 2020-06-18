Latest in Gaming

'Lost in Random' is Tim Burton-like adventure game about dice

EA and Zoink will release the stop-motion inspired game in 2021.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
43m ago
'Lost in Random' from Zoink and EA
Zoink/EA

EA’s next-gen game lineup includes more than just sports updates and spiritual sequels. The publisher and Zoink (of Fe fame) have unveiled Lost in Random, an action adventure with an unusual premise. You play Even, a girl in a stop motion-inspired land (think Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas) where everyone’s outcome is decided by the roll of one dice — until you discover another dice, your sidekick Dicey. As you might imagine, you’re encouraged to “embrace chaos” and rescue an oppressed populace.

The game surfaces sometime in 2021 for unnamed systems, although the timing suggests this will be aimed at the new crop of consoles. It’s not certain just how fresh the gameplay will be at this stage, although the odd story might be a good start.

In this article: EA, eaplay2020, games, video games, Lost in Random, Zoink, PS5, Xbox Series X, video, news, gaming
