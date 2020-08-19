Lucid claims to have created the fastest charging EV to date

Lucid Motors has been making some bold claims about its upcoming EV, the Lucid Air, ahead of the vehicle’s reveal next month and Wednesday’s press announcement was no different.

The company reports that the Air, which reportedly has a maximum range of 517 miles (nearly 30 percent over the current endurance champ, the Tesla Model S Long Range Plus) and can hit 60 mph in under 2.5 seconds, will be able to recharge at a rate of up to 20 miles per minute using a Level 3 DC fast charger thanks to its unique 900V architecture. That translates to 900 miles of range for every hour it is plugged in or 520 miles in ~26 minutes. Alternately, the Air’s onboard AC charger will offer Level 1 and 2 charging speeds of up to 80 miles per hour.